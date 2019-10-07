The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will host its 19th annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Party on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion at the Greene County Fairgrounds. This event is family friendly and free to the public.
Live entertainment will start the party off with the alternative country band Avant Farm, followed by our hilarious pet costume contest.
Children of all ages will enjoy lots of fun and fun activities including inflatables, face painting, treasures in the straw, games and arts and crafts.
There will be drawings for awesome door prizes throughout the event. For those that enjoy auctions, there will be a silent and live auction. Lots of wonderful items, donated by many businesses in northeast Tennessee, will be available in our auctions.
Children and adults are invited to dress up their pets (humans may dress up, too) and enter the pet costume contest, which begins at noon. Fantastic prizes will be given!
Costume contest registration is 11 a.m.-noon, so bring your dog, cat, goat, pony, turtle, parrot or any other pet or farm animal! There is a $5 registration fee per pet.
All proceeds go to the care of the shelter dogs and cats at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Concessions will be available for purchase from Creamy Cup and Camo Kitchen, so come hungry!
While you watch pet owners walking their costumed pets down the red carpet you will be entertained by the masters of ceremonies the Blue Jeans Brothers, featuring U-Geen Owens of Dog Leg Creek, Mississippi, and his brother Blue. U-Geen and Blue will keep the audience in stitches with their lively antics and “Who Let the Dogs Out” music.
You don’t want to miss the many pets strutting their stuff in the finest of costumes! Bowls of fresh water will be provided for your pets. This is a great opportunity for pet owners to get out and enjoy the fall weather in an animal friendly environment.
Pet owners are asked to keep their animals leashed or crated.
Special thanks to our Howl-O-Ween Party sponsors: Andrew Johnson Bank, Greeneville Federal Bank, Eastman Credit Union, Rogers Family Dental, The Greeneville Sun, Phil Thwing M.D. Family Practice, David M. Ellis CPA, Rocky Top Veterinary Hospital, Commissioner Robin Quillen, Morning Pointe of Greeneville, King & King Attorneys, Mop Squad, Tusculum Farm Bureau-Joel Burns, Artistic Printers, Greeneville Women’s Club, Greeneville Beverage and Waggin’ Wagon.
Our annual Howl-O-Ween Party will be loads of fun for people of all ages. Come on out to the Greene County Fairgrounds and enjoy this free, family event.
This is going to be our biggest and best Howl-O-Ween party ever!
For more information, call the Adoption Center at 423-639-4771.