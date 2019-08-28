“Stand By You,” a date night-style fundraiser to benefit Isaiah 117 House, is Thursday, Sept. 12.
Isaiah 117 House is a home for children who have experienced traumatic situations and awaiting placement in a foster home.
The fundraiser will take place at The Homeplace at Johnston Farm, 260 Joe Johnston Lane, with all proceeds benefiting Isaiah 117, an announcement said.
The evening’s activities include photos and a silent auction from 6:30-7 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., speaking by Isaiah 117 House Founder Ronda Paulson and music and entertainment by Robbie Britton.
The cost is $40 per couple.
For more information, see isaiah117house.com.