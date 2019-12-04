As the year draws to a close, I want to take a moment to thank each of you who have supported the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society in its efforts to change the lives of homeless dogs and cats in our community. Whether you donated money or supplies, volunteered your time, walked one of our dogs or socialized with a cat, I thank you. None of what we do for the animals would be possible without your support in some way, so we thank you.
Over the past year, we have taken in over 1,400 dogs and cats. Many of these dogs and cats were found wandering the streets; some were rescued from abusive and neglectful homes; others were found injured in the road; and some were relinquished because their family could no longer keep them. Each of these precious dogs and cats was in need of a safe place to go until a loving and caring home could be found.
When I think about all of the work being done to help these unwanted animals, I am proud of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. I am also reminded, daily, that it is people like you who make this possible. Thank you for enabling us to give these dogs and cats a second chance.
As always, I look forward to the new year. My wish is to continue to make improvements to our Adoption Center. This Christmas, my wish is to enlarge the outdoor cat porch where our “special needs” cats sun themselves during the day. An enlarged porch would enable them to get much needed playtime and exercise.
My second Christmas wish is to have concrete platforms poured in five of our dog exercise yards. This will enable the dogs to have a clean play area all year.
Of course, none of this will be possible without the support from our members and friends like you. We are all in this together, and though none of us can do everything, we can all do something to help relieve the suffering of dogs and cats whenever possible.
Each year we ask our friends to be an important part of Christmas at the Adoption Center by participating in our annual “Trim-A-Tree” fundraising project. If you receive your Trim-A-Tree letter in the mail, simply return the attached ornament by mailing to P. O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. Your ornament will hang on our Adoption Center Christmas tree. Feel free to add your name and the names of your pets to the ornament. You can even attach a picture of your pet to the ornament if you like!
You can also go online at gchumanesociety.com/donate/ to make your tax deductible donation and we will create an ornament for you. If you have not received our letter and ornament, let us know. You can stop by the shelter or we can mail one to you. This can be a great gift giving idea for your friends, family and co-workers.
We would love for you to stop by the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, 950 Hal Henard Road, to see our beautifully decorated tree that will be decorated with your ornaments.
I am truly blessed to be here as the executive director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. It warms my heart to see the commitment that our community has for the unwanted dogs and cats that need our help.
Thank you for your kindness. I wish you a joyful and merry Christmas holiday and a new year filled with good health, peace and happiness.