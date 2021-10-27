Washington College Academy’s first annual Fall Craft Festival drew hundreds of visitors to the historic school’s campus Saturday with fall fun for everyone!
“It was absolutely fantastic in every way,” said George Blanks, chairman of the school’s board.
Blanks estimated attendance reached 800 people or more, noting that the parking lot remained full all day.
“It was a happy crowd and the vendors enjoyed the event,” he said.
Blanks said the event, which featured art and craft demonstrations, live music, a pumpkin patch for children, food, a wide variety of arts and crafts vendors and more, brought in a substantial amount of money to continue restoration work on the school’s buildings, which are on the National Historic Register.
“Financially, the event was a success,” Blanks said.
Washington College Academy is one of the oldest schools in Tennessee and in the western foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The school has added new divisions, including the School of Arts and Crafts, which offers classes in a wide range of arts and crafts taught by professional artists and artisans. Music classes are also now being offered.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/WashingtonCollegeAcademy and watch The Greeneville Sun for updates to class offerings.