Growing up, I remember hearing about how people from all over would travel to the Great Smoky Mountains to see the autumn colors. “They don’t have trees where they live?” I thought. Of course I know now that not all areas have deciduous trees, and even some of the areas that do don’t have quite the same show that we do.
This year, however, I completely get it. The autumn display this year has been a show-stopper. I’ll leave it to horticulturists and foresters to explain why. I’m happy to just enjoy the results of whatever circumstances led to the particularly breath-taking landscapes this time around.
When we realized this year was going to be special, Frank and I agreed to make sure we took a day to drive up to the mountains and see the trees up close. His mother joined us, and we started out by driving through Roan Mountain on the way to Grandfather Mountain and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The scenery did not disappoint. If an artist sat down with a canvas, brush, and paints, I don’t think they could create anything quite as vibrant. The yellows, oranges, and reds among the green leaves that hadn’t yet started to turn were beautiful, and set between the evergreens and gray rockfaces, they became breath-taking.
Thousands of people had the same idea that day. The Parkway was full of vehicles, and finding a spot to stop and take photos required a little patience. Fortunately we were all there for the same reasons and seemed very understanding of others around them. People offered to take photos of strangers with the mountains as a backdrop so they didn’t have to struggle with selfies. They didn’t hog the parking spaces, taking their photos and then pulling out to give others the same opportunity. The weather and scenery were simply too beautiful for people to be ugly.
We decided to make a complete day of it and head to the Cataloochee Valley to see if we could possibly see the elk as well. It made for quite a long day and quite a long drive, but it was worth the time and effort. We arrived as the sun began to dip in the sky, which is apparently the best time for elk-gazing. In one field, there were about 15 of them, and they didn’t mind us (or the other couple hundred people) watching them as they grazed on the grass.
The trees behind them made a picturesque backdrop. I could certainly understand why we saw so many folks with sophisticated cameras set up on tripods to capture photos. What surprised me was the number of folks who brought lawn chairs and seemed prepared to simply sit at the edge of the road and watch the elk have their dinner. On reflection, though, that’s not an awful way to spend an evening – sitting with family, no television or other distraction, enjoying the beauty and watching the wildlife.
Once again, I am grateful to live in such a scenic area, and to have all of that within a couple of hours drive in either direction. And I’m glad to have had such a spectacularly colorful autumn. Now if we can just hurry through the cold, gray season and get to the spring wildflowers, that’d be great.