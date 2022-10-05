So what do a professional racquetball player and a comedian/ventriloquist/magician have in common? Everything, if you’re Andy Gross.
Gross — made famous by his “Split Man” illusion, with more than 500 million views on YouTube — will bring his captivating act to the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
So just how did Gross make such a successful segue from athlete to entertainer?
“I wonder myself every day,” Gross said, laughing, during a recent telephone interview from his Los Angeles home.
Gross, 54, was born and raised in St. Louis, Mo., which was the “mecca of professional racquetball” in the mid-1970s, he said. At age 7, he began playing racquetball.
“By 15, I was the youngest professional racquetball player in the history of the sport in Southern California,” Gross said.
With his brother, David, the duo won more than 60 first-place prizes in doubles tournaments throughout Southern California.
“I played throughout my childhood and had great success with it,” he recalled. “Then, I moved to Los Angeles at 18 and the unthinkable happened – racquetball just died out. I didn’t go to college because racquetball was so profitable for me. I was left wondering what I was going to do next.”
Gross looked to his hobbies for inspiration and turned them into a thriving second career. Los Angeles — with its legendary comedy clubs — provided the perfect backdrop to develop a new act. “I tried a few Open Mic Nights and did pretty good,” he said. “I did my ventriloquism and a few sleight-of-hand tricks. Later, I started adding comedy to fill out the show. They asked me to come back. Then they asked me to open the show. Then they asked me to be the middle performer in the show. Then they made me the headliner.”
Gross said he first became fascinated with ventriloquism at age 9 when he watched the psychological horror film, “Magic,” starring Anthony Hopkins, Ann-Margret and Burgess Meredith. “Did you see that movie,” he asked. “It was a creepy film about a ventriloquist who used his dummy to kill people. I was fascinated with how ventriloquism worked, and I drove my parents crazy after that trying to learn how to do it. My dad, surprisingly, knew a little about it and he took me to the library where I checked out every book I could find on the subject.”
He also saw an ad in the back of a comic book that said: “Fool your friends, throw your voice” and “Be the life of the party.” So, Gross sent off for the mail-order course on ventriloquism “and it worked!”
“By the time I was 12, I could throw my voice well enough to page myself out of class in school,” Gross said, laughing. “I also started learning about magic during this time, but my main focus remained on racquetball. I ended up staying with the sport till I retired professionally at 26.”
Doug Henning and David Copperfield are among his favorite magicians. “Magic is all about presentation,” Gross said. “When you think about it, magicians do pretty much the same tricks, but it’s entertaining because of how they present them, what their twist is.”
As for being a comedian, Gross acknowledges that he was always the class clown. “Even as a kid, even with racquetball,” he said. “I have photos of me during my racquetball days, and I have a dummy in the photos, and we’re wearing matching sweatsuits.”
His favorite comedians are the old-timers such as Don Rickles and Rodney Dangerfield. “I like that type of humor — quick, ad-libbing, one liners,” he said. “After my shows, people will come up to me and say, ‘I didn’t realize you would have that much comedy in your show. I couldn’t stop laughing.’ I think if you get people laughing, that’s the best show you can do.”
Although now an accomplished performer in all three specialties, Gross said he enjoys ventriloquism most.
“I really like doing all three in my show, but ventriloquism is what I learned first,” he said. “Maybe that’s why I like it best? But I will say that, for whatever reason, magic and comedy are more popular with audiences. I probably do 70-80 percent of my act with magic and comedy.”
Shows like “America’s Got Talent” have helped boost ventriloquism in recent years, he noted. “Four of their recent winners have been ventriloquists and another three or four of their runners-up were magicians.”
Gross has two or three dummies that he uses regularly in his act and has built characters around them. “I call them dummies or puppets, but perhaps ‘mannequin American’ is more politically correct,” he added, laughing. “Others call their dummies ‘figures’ — I think maybe that’s a British term.”
The biggest challenge with dummies is developing a memorable character, he said. “Once you have the character, it’s easier to write the material, because they then become like a real person,” Gross said.
One of his more popular dummies is Steve, a computer repair guy. “I’m not even into computers,” he said, laughing. “But that’s what I came up with. People call him to get help on a 1-800 phone line and he gives crazy advice.”
Gross owns more than 200 dummies, along with other ventriloquist and magic memorabilia. “I have some antique dummies from the late 1800s. I love the amazing craftsmanship, especially on the wood-carved ones. I’ve been collecting them for a while. Fans will even bring me some at my shows.”
Gross performs around 150 shows a year at theaters, comedy clubs, in Las Vegas, on cruise ships and at private corporate events. He has a worldwide fanbase, thanks to his viral videos on YouTube, where he is an internet sensation. The video that skyrocketed his career is called the “Split Man Trick,” an illusion where he cuts himself in half and walks around holding his upper body while shocking unsuspecting bystanders. (You can watch the Split Man prank here: https://youtu.be/R32by29mSsE.)
“Cutting someone in half in magic has been around forever, so I wanted to do something different with it,” Gross said. “I thought of illusionist David Blaine and how smart he was to film his magic and get reactions on the street. So, I decided to take mine to the streets as well. My daughter went with me to the park and she filmed while I jumped out from behind trees and corners. We posted it online and it just started taking off. After a couple of months, I started getting requests to go on national TV shows like Good Morning America, CNN and The Ellen Show.”
Gross said the Split Man Trick is physically challenging, although he doesn’t consider himself a contortionist. “But maybe I am,” he said, laughing. “It’s pretty uncomfortable to do. It does take physical strength, especially with the legs. I really think my sports background helps.”
Gross did follow-up videos, taking the “Split Man” to a car crash scene and in an elevator. “Those did well too,” he said, “but when celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Britney Spears started sharing my video, then the sky was the limit.”
His live shows and videos showcase other astounding feats including throwing his voice, reading minds, levitating audience members, making a signed $100 bill vanish and reappear inside of an orange, and turning a volunteer into a human puppet.
Gross said his act is family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. “Younger kids will not be scared or offended, but it probably will be most appealing to those 12 and older. And, it’s sophisticated enough to be great for a date night.”
This will be Gross’ second time performing at the Capitol Theatre. “I’m excited to be back,” he said. “We had a lot of fun last time!”
For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Capitol Theatre at 423-638-1300 or visit their website at capitolgreeneville.org.