It is here. My favorite holiday has arrived. It’s the time of year when I hide away from the world for a day or two and recharge my batteries.
That doesn’t mean there’s no activity. Far from it. We usually have dinner at our house, and I make the turkey. I’ve made the turkey every year since about 1989, except for the year I chaperoned my daughter’s band trip to New York.
I learned how to prepare the Thanksgiving turkey the year my uncle in Georgia had a life-threatening heart attack. My mama and Aunt Grace went down there to be with him and his family. My sister and her husband were visiting his family that year, so that left me as the oldest female to cook dinner.
I was determined to make a turkey, but worried I would make a mess of it. I came from a family of cooks who grew up without electricity and the only refrigeration they had was a spring house. They were always worried about making someone sick, so they cooked everything until it was ‘good and done.’ The ‘done’ part was accurate, but that sometimes took away the ‘good’ part.
Their way of roasting a turkey was to set the oven on 200 degrees and put the bird in the night before. This method ensures that any liquid that might have been in the turkey was gone by the time we were to eat it. The word ‘sawdust’ comes to mind. None of us really liked it, but that’s what they did every year because that’s what they were supposed to do.
As an adult, I had eaten good turkey, so I knew it was possible. There was no YouTube at the time, or even any internet for me to search on how to prepare one.
I mentioned my predicament at work one day. Joyce Whittenburg, who I was working with at the time said, “Oh, honey. Roasting a turkey is easy! Rub some cooking oil on the outside and sprinkle some salt on it. If you want to stuff it, put an onion, some celery, a carrot, and a stick of butter inside and roast it for 3 or 4 hours. Don’t cover it up with foil till the skin gets brown.”
I told her that Mama and Aunt Grace used to put it in the oven the night before. “Oh no, honey, don’t do that! It’ll be dryer ‘n a bone!” Joyce exclaimed. “Yes, it is,” I agreed. Joyce obviously knew her stuff, so I took my new information to the grocery store and prepared to make culinary history with our reduced dinner that year.
Afraid to leave anything to chance, I splurged for the pricier Butterball that year. Inside the wrapper was a little booklet that, paired with Joyce’s advice, changed our Thanksgiving dinners forever. Their instruction booklet told what temperature to set the oven and how to adjust the cooking time based on the size of the turkey. It agreed with Joyce about the cooking oil coating and waiting until the skin gets brown to put foil over it. That little booklet even included detailed instructions about cooking the giblets and making gravy with them!
Following the instructions to the letter, I roasted my first Thanksgiving turkey that year, and it turned out very well. So much so that mama and Aunt Grace asked me to prepare the turkey the following year because they said my brother told them several times how good it was. With that one exception, I’ve made the turkey every year since, whether the dinner is at my house or someone else’s.
With so much information at our fingertips now, I have experimented some over the years with the turkey, adding spices, using olive oil, etc. The current preferred method is brining the turkey overnight in salt water with added spices, but the cooking method remains the same. I’ve even started making my own stock for soups. (I know that’s not new to others, but it is to me.)
I’m grateful to live where I have access to food and various methods to prepare it. I’m grateful for the internet and cookbooks that teach people like me, and for my family who enjoys my learning. I’m particularly grateful, however, for folks like Joyce who are willing to share and help those who are starting out and don’t know any better.
I’m not sure which one of us smiled bigger when we got back to work that Monday and I told her my turkey was a hit. I am sure she’ll be smiling at me this year when I close that oven door and look upward with thanks.
Happy Thanksgiving!