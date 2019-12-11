Johnson City Community Theatre’s run of “A Christmas Carol” continues through Sunday, Dec. 22, with performances scheduled at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on production days, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The theater is at 600 E. Maple St., Johnson City, and is Tennessee’s longest continuously running theater company and a registered non-profit organization, a news release said.
“A Christmas Carol” is adapted by James Hutchison and directed by Melanie Yodkins. All age are welcome.
General admission tickets are $15. Student and senior tickets are $12.
Showtimes and tickets are available at jccommunitytheatre.org.