For Cathy Richardson, music is like a “time-machine ride.”
“Music has that incredible way to deliver you back to a different time,” said Richardson, the lead singer/guitarist for legendary rockers Jefferson Starship. “It’s part of the magic of music. And, I think our music, which spans more than five decades, definitely does that.”
Jefferson Starship, often credited with helping create the classic rock sound, will land at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 11, for a 7:30 p.m. show.
The band has a prolific catalog of hits that includes “Miracles,” “Jane,” “Don’t You Want Somebody to Love,” “Count on Me,” “Sara,” and “We Built This City,” for which they were nominated for a Grammy Award.
Formed from the ashes of Jefferson Airplane in the mid-1970s, Jefferson Starship has undergone several name changes (Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship, Starship, Starship: The Next Generation, and finally Jefferson Starship again) as well as various member lineups through the years. The band now includes founding member David Freiberg (vocalist/guitarist), Donny Baldwin (drums/percussion), Jude Gold (lead guitarist), Chris Smith (keyboard/synthesizer) and Richardson.
“I remember when I first started with the band back in 2008, they told me there are 150 songs in their song list and to brush up on all of them, because we never know what we’re going to play,” Richardson said, during a recent telephone interview from her home outside of Chicago. “I carried around a thick notebook of lyrics the first year or two. It was intimidating for sure. The fans are very intense…big connoisseurs of the music. You have to get it right.”
Richardson has long-since made her mark on the band, anchoring the historic role made famous by the iconic frontwoman Grace Slick. “It is impossible not to make it your own,” she said. “Even if the band still had the original members, it would be different now. Music evolves. We stay true to the sound and don’t go off the rails, but everyone has their own personal stamp. We’re not even the same band we were when I joined 15 years ago – yeah, it will be 15 years on March 13. That’s a long time. I feel I’ve made it my own, always with a nod to who created it and who did it first. It’s such an insane gig that I never dreamed I would have.”
The band’s concerts feature a mix of Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship tunes. “We stick within the same framework of songs,” she said. “We play the songs people want to hear, which are all the hits – and there are many of them. We toss in a couple deeper cuts if we have extra time.”
The most requested songs on tour are “White Rabbit,” “Somebody to Love,” “Miracles,” “With Your Love,” “Jane,” “Count on Me,” “We Built This City” and “Sara,” she said.
“My favorites to sing, though, are ‘Stranger’ and ‘Winds of Change,’ ” Richardson said. “I love mid-tempo rockers with belting vocals. But, of course, I also love the hits because that’s what people respond to. I like getting a good reaction.”
She first saw Jefferson Starship in concert while in high school. “I still remember them singing ‘We Built This City,’ ‘Sara’ and ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,’ ” Richardson said. “They were touring with Night Ranger. It was a great concert!”
She added, laughing: “I went with my girl friend, and I remember we both had to go to the nurse’s office at school the next day because we had whiplash from banging our heads so much at the show.”
Richardson can’t remember a time when she wasn’t singing. “I came out of the womb singing, I think,” she said, chuckling. “Ever since I could talk, I’ve been singing and making up songs. My mom was a singer, not professionally, but she had a beautiful voice. We always had a piano, guitars and a ukelele in the house. We would sing in the car and harmonize. Music was a big part of my life growing up.”
Richardson taught herself how to play guitar at age 12. “A neighbor said I should listen to Heart if I wanted to hear girls play guitar and I did, and I immediately knew I wanted to be them,” she recalled. “I’ve seen Heart in concert over 20 times over the years. In the ’90s when I had my own band, the Cathy Richardson Band, I got to open for them – that was something! Then, in 2008, when Heart was performing in Hawaii, I opened for them again. I flew out to Hawaii by myself with my acoustic guitar and opened for two nights. It was a mind-blowing dream come true.”
More recently, Richardson was asked to perform as a special guest on a Melissa Etheridge cruise concert that included Nancy Wilson, guitarist and singer with Heart. “Nancy sent me a couple of nice Instagram messages, which was a sweet moment for me,” Richardson said.
She paused for a moment, then continued: “It’s funny. In junior high, I literally was so unpopular and uncool, but I always knew I was cool on the inside – just no one else knew. I would literally fantasize that Heart would pull up in front of the school in a limo and call me out of class to go with them and pull me from my wretched life. This weekend, I will be seeing some of the original guys in Heart’s rhythm section. We’re all friends now. Life has definitely gone full circle.”
She described her musical career as a “pretty wild journey.”
Her credits including fronting her own bands, The Cathy Richardson Band, Macrodots and Nelson Street Revival, for which she produced and released seven independent albums. She was nominated for a Grammy Award for Art Direction for the Cathy Richardson Band’s 2003 release, “The Road to Bliss.”
“I really wanted to be nominated for a Grammy, so I went for the Best Recording Package category,” she explained. “I thought, with the way digital music was going and with record sales down, I could maybe win it. Joni Mitchell won once in that category for artwork, so I tried to make the coolest album art I could make. I worked on it for a couple of years. Then, I was actually nominated. It was a nice moment.”
She also starred as Janis Joplin in the Off Broadway cast of “Love, Janis,” and toured as lead singer for Joplin’s original band, Big Brother and the Holding Co. When Richardson later joined Jefferson Starship, she knew she would be following in the footsteps of the very daunting Slick.
“I think a lot of people were skeptical at first of me joining Jefferson Starship because I was always introduced as a Janis Joplin singer,” Richardson said. “But I really have to go through a lot of acrobatics to get the Janis Joplin sound. My natural voice sounds more like Slick, so I knew I could do it.”
From the start, she didn’t try to “be Grace,” Richardson said. “I was glad to have the Janis Joplin experience because it forced me to put my guitar down, rock the mic and work the stage more. Grace really stalked the stage. She was a little bit scary, edgy. I think she had a sense of humor but not everyone got the joke. She was intimidating. I loved her intensity growing up. Sometimes I stare at someone in the audience like she did just to see how long it takes to make them look away.”
These days, Jefferson Starship is on a “never-ending tour,” she said. “We’re always moving forward.”
She enjoys being in the band and meeting fans. “I love to see a grandfather and granddaughter in the audience,” Richardson said. “Thanks to TV shows and movies using our songs on soundtracks, our music is hitting the popular culture world and creating new fans all the time. My daughter is 11 and heard ‘White Rabbit’ on ‘Stranger Things.’ It’s wild.”