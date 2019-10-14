As I write for this week’s Greene County’s Accent, I can’t help but feel very blessed with all the support that you give to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. It is because of your support that we are able to care for many homeless dogs and cats in Greene County.
We have some exciting news to share with our Accent readers!
A few weeks ago, we shared the story about a little, scared, stray dog named Jesse that the members of the Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church helped to care for and get over her fear. Church member Kathy Linebarger brought her to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society in September.
Tom and Barbara Bible read her story, and after coming to meet Jesse, they knew that she would be the perfect dog for them. We have received updates from Barbara that Jesse is adjusting great in her new home, and they love her so much!
What a happy ending for this precious dog! Thank you to the The Greeneville Sun and Greene County’s Accent for sharing her story.
During September, 121 dogs and cats were adopted or rescued. All of these animals will be spayed or neutered, which helps the never-ending overpopulation issue in our community. When you adopt, you are saving a life: Adopt! Don’t shop!
Reminder: Mark your calendars! We are so excited to announce that the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will host the 19th annual Howl–O–Ween Pet Party on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Everyone is invited to dress up their pets (humans may dress up, too) and enter the costume contest, which begins at noon. Registration for the pet costume contest is from 11 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 registration fee per pet for the contest. Prizes are given; concessions will be available; and ongoing entertainment includes music by the band Avant Farm, comedy by Blue Jean Brothers, inflatables, door prizes, lots of children’s games, a silent auction and much, much more.
Call the Adoption Center at 423-639-4771 for more information. This is going to be our biggest and best Howl-O-Weens ever! All proceeds go towards the care of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Plan now to bring your family and your pet to this fun event!
Here’s one reminder as to why we need your support at events like this.
We had a very disturbing surprise last Thursday morning. When we arrived at the shelter, a very small tabby kitten came running towards the staff. She was flea ridden, scared, hungry and cold.
After reviewing our state-of-the-art security cameras, we discovered that a vehicle had gone around our locked gate and left the kitten alone to fend for itself on Wednesday night. Even though we are glad that the kitten is safe with us, this is unacceptable, and it’s illegal to “dump” a helpless animal on any property. We do have video of the person and vehicle that dumped the kitten.
We have named the f4-week-old kitten Sybrina. We are grateful that she survived the night outside of our Adoption Center. She loved getting a bath as relief from the fleas and getting her tummy filled with yummy food. We have already had adoption interest for Sybrina, so we know her life will only get better.
In closing, we hope the students and teachers enjoyed their fall break this last week, and many families came to play with the dogs and cats. Our hours are Tuesday to Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Socializing with our adoptable pets help them find “furever” homes!
Until next week, thank you for all your support and “God bless you!” Remember to spend time with your pet. They love you unconditionally, and they depend on you!