JOHNSON CITY — Organizers of the Fourth annual Johnson City Jazz Festival announced that they will add a day to the event on March 10. The original event was to consist of only 2 days, March 11 and 12 at the Carnegie Hotel.
Bill Perkins, a local jazz guitarist and the person responsible for organizing the performing musicians, noted that the combination of local musicians asking to perform, the ETSU music department wanting to be involved, and public demand encouraged organizers to add a night. Performers will include the ETSU Jazz Band, The Peterson/Perkins band, The Tri-Cities Jazz Orchestra, and The JC Jazz Collective.
There is no charge for this additional day, but attendees are encouraged to “tip” the bands.
Organizers noted that this additional free night fits into their attempts to make the festival affordable while bringing great music to the area. The cost for Friday and Saturday is $20 for each night, or $30 for both nights. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Organizers expressed appreciation for support they have received from the community as they work to bring back live music including sponsors Bank of Tennessee, First Horizon Bank, Carnegie Hotel, Time & Pay, Christian Schmid Design, Alberts Pawn as well as other Friends of the Festival.
For more details about the festival and to buy tickets, visit www.johnsoncityjazzfestival.com and follow the festival on Facebook (Johnson City Jazz Festival) and Instagram. (johnsoncityjazzfestival).
For more information, contact Steve Scheu at 423-854-8860 or email to info@johnsoncityjazzfestival.com.