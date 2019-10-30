JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum, in partnership with the Archives of Appalachia, is hosting an exhibit titled “Johnson City: Then and Now” through Jan. 10, 2020.
A reception will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5-7 p.m.
The exhibition is part of the Johnson City Sesquicentennial Celebration and features 41 historic photographs and postcards that focus on Johnson City’s most iconic landmarks, a news release said.
The historic images come from the Burr Harrison and Mildred Kozsuch collections in ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia.
Accompanying these archival images are 41 contemporary photographs that depict the same locations. In addition to the photographs, there are maps on display from various stages of the community’s development.
“Johnson City: Then and Now” tells the history of Johnson City that began with its founding as a railroad depot, “Johnson’s Depot,” in 1856, before being formally incorporated in 1869, the release said.
As the center point for the convergence of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, the Clinchfield, and the Southern Railway, Johnson City saw tremendous development. The exhibition depicts Johnson City throughout its growth from the early 1900s to present day.
Contributing artists include Spenser Brenner, Melissa Courtney, M. Wayne Dyer, Amber Farley, Joshua K. Harr, Rebecca Ingram, Maureen Mulroy, Hiram Rash, Meg Roussos, Katie Sheffield and Hannah Taylor.
The Reece Museum, located on the campus of ETSU, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.etsu.edu/reece or call 423-439-4392.
For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.