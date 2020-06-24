This year would have been the 50th Anniversary for the Annual Jonesborough Days Festival but due to COVID-19, that celebration has be postponed until next year.
The Town of Jonesborough along with Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association will instead host a fun-filled day of shopping, dining and celebration at this year’s 4th of July Block Party.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 4th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Main Street from Fox Street to First Avenue. Jonesborough businesses will be utilizing the area in front of their stores and restaurants to offer sidewalk sales, displays, additional seating and more.
Celebrate our nations independence by shopping and eating at your favorite local businesses in downtown and show them your support during this challenging time. Throughout downtown you’ll also find street performers, family-friendly activities and other happenings.