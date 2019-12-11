Florida-based magician Dave Harter will perform Friday, Dec. 27, at Jonesborough Library.
The show is at 1 p.m. and free for ages 18 and older, an announcement said. The library is at 100 E. Sabine Drive in Jonesborough.
Harter specializes in interactive magic entertainment, with the audience being part of the show. “He will leave you speechless and wondering how he did it,” an announcement from Washington County Friends of the Library said.
The show includes cards, coins and tricks of the mind.
For more information, call the Washington County-Jonesborough Library at 423-753-1800.