Jonesborough’s Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum will celebrate the holiday season with 19th century flair.
Two special programs are being featured at the museum this year.
On Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. it will host a reading of Dr. Seuss’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the restored parlor room, feature festive items from the archival collection and talk about the history of Victorian holiday celebration practices. Each reading will be approximately 45 minutes, an announcement said.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the site will host a holiday card making event. Materials will be supplied, and visitors can stop in and make a holiday card inspired by the Victorian period.
Both programs are designed to highlight important aspects of holiday celebration in the Victorian period: storytelling and sending cards. Both programs are also free and designed for all ages, the announcement said.
In addition to the programs, the historic site will have 19th century holiday decorations on display in its restored parlor, dining, and lodging rooms, beginning the first week of December.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays in November and December, as well as from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. It is open by appointment only on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
There is no charge for admission to the museum or guided tours, and the museum operates on donations, the announcement said.
This project is funded under an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information on the Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum or the Heritage Alliance, call 423-753-9580 or 423-753-4580 or email info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found at www.heritageall.org and by searching Facebook for “Chester Inn Museum” and “Heritage Alliance.”