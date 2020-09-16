The Town of Jonesborough is proud to present the artists selected for Jonesborough’s Juried Art Exhibition, 2020, at the McKinney Center.
The artists selected for this year’s show are Carla Taylor, Susan Connelly McClelland, Tony Henson, Liz Layton, Cheryl Tarrant, Joan Elliot, Richard Dwyer, Beverly Thomas Jenkins, Linda Campbell, Thomas White, Mary Nees, Laurie Garland, Gary Burkett, Doriel Mackay Felker, Susan Stacy, Alice Salyer, Bill and Tina Collison, Cade Campbell, Rajani Anand, Doniqua Joyner, Richard Hayward, Sharon Squibb, Jamie Harber, and Fredda Roberts.
This year’s exhibition demonstrates the good that can come from persevering through the trials of the times, including uncertainty, loss, discord, and Isolation.
“Art can inspire others to work toward a better tomorrow for our community,” organizers wrote in a release. “Art can truly impact our world in a positive manner. Therefore, this year’s theme is, Community, Change, & Connection.
“Times have been difficult for everyone, especially self-supporting artists and non-profits. Therefore, there was no entry fee this year.”
This year, a panel of three local art professionals juried the exhibition: Dick Nelson, owner of Nelson’s Fine Art, Karlota Contreras-Koterbay, Director of the Slocumb and Tipton Galleries at ETSU, and Theresa Hammons, Director of the McKinney Center.
Entry fees normally cover the cost of the awards. Therefore, there will be no cash awards for winners this year. However, certificates for Best in Show, 2nd, 3rd, and Honorable Mentions will be presented during the Virtual Exhibition Opening on Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. on the McKinney Center’s Facebook page. Judging will be based on the quality of the artwork and the interpretation of this year’s theme.
All forms of art were accepted, such as mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, wood, ceramic, jewelry, etc. All entries are original works completed within the last two years and not have been exhibited previously at the McKinney Center.
The exhibit will be open to the public by appointment from Saturday, Sept. 19, through Oct. 10, 2020. Call the McKinney Center to schedule a private viewing.
For more information, please contact the McKinney Center at 423.753.0562.