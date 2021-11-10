The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild is set to host a special concert in conjunction with the celebrated worldwide TELLABRATION!™ event on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
Guilds and storytelling enthusiasts from around the globe will share their storytelling talents in concerts held in cities and towns to celebrate the art of storytelling on or around the third Saturday in November each year. Locally, TELLABRATION!™ brings together each area’s most celebrated storytellers, to delight, captivate, and mesmerize audiences with their stories, a release says. It creates a network of storytelling enthusiasts bonded together in spirit. A portion of the proceeds with benefit the new Center on Second Street, sponsored by Jonesborough United Methodist Church.
Jonesborough’s event will feature internationally known storyteller David Novak, who has also taken the stage at the National Storytelling Festival numerous times. Additional featured tellers include Moll Catron, Guerry McConnell, Steven James, and Wendy Gourley.
Tickets are $10, and are available by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or by visiting jonesborough.com/tickets, with limited quantities at the door on the afternoon of the concert.
The Jonesborough Storytellers Guild is the oldest continuing group of storytellers in the nation, offering weekly concerts, special shows, and private performances in Historic Jonesborough, the release says.
For additional information about the Guild, special events, or TELLABRATION!™, visit storytellersguild.org.