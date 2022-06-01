Brews & Tunes

Craft brews, live music and food returns for the 7th season of Main Street Brews & Tunes in Jonesborough every Sunday from June 5 to Sept. 25.

Event time is 4-7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza.

Live music starts at 5 p.m.

The musical line will include:

• June 5, Florencia Rusinol;

• June 12, JP Mathes and Fiddling Leona;

• June 19, Chance Lawson and Magus Vaughn;

• June 26, Matt Sykes and Evan Rice;

• July 10, Earleine;

• July 17, JP Parsons;

• July 24, Charlie Maples;

• July 31, Sam Gundlach;

• Aug. 7, Martha Spencer;

• Aug. 21, JC Jazz Collective;

• Aug. 28, Jake Dwyer;

• Sept. 4, Sasan Ahovan;

• Sept. 11, Pixel Vision;

• Sept. 18, Daniel Byrd and Jared Bentley, and

• Sept. 25, KT Van Dyke.

The musical guest for Aug. 14 has not yet been announced.

Brews & Tunes will not take place on Sunday, July 3 due to the Jonesborough Days festival, organizers note.

This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating.

For more information about Brews & Tunes, call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook or Jonesborough.com/brewsandtunes.

