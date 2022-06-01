MUSIC Jonesborough's Weekly 'Main Street Brews & Tunes' Returns June 5 Jun 1, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Craft brews, live music and food returns for the 7th season of Main Street Brews & Tunes in Jonesborough every Sunday from June 5 to Sept. 25.Event time is 4-7 p.m. at the International Storytelling Center Plaza.Live music starts at 5 p.m.The musical line will include:• June 5, Florencia Rusinol;• June 12, JP Mathes and Fiddling Leona;• June 19, Chance Lawson and Magus Vaughn;• June 26, Matt Sykes and Evan Rice;• July 10, Earleine;• July 17, JP Parsons;• July 24, Charlie Maples;• July 31, Sam Gundlach;• Aug. 7, Martha Spencer;• Aug. 21, JC Jazz Collective;• Aug. 28, Jake Dwyer;• Sept. 4, Sasan Ahovan;• Sept. 11, Pixel Vision;• Sept. 18, Daniel Byrd and Jared Bentley, and• Sept. 25, KT Van Dyke.The musical guest for Aug. 14 has not yet been announced.Brews & Tunes will not take place on Sunday, July 3 due to the Jonesborough Days festival, organizers note.This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to ensure seating.For more information about Brews & Tunes, call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visit Main Street Brews & Tunes on Facebook or Jonesborough.com/brewsandtunes. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now GHS Principal Martin McDonald Resigns Greene Residents On Board Cruise Ship That Caught Fire JUCO World Series Passes On Sale Chuckey-Doak's Fletcher To Play Baseball At Milligan Brumley's Chef Celebrates Spring With New Menu Selections Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.