The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will take its audience on a trip to Narnia with their production of "The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe."
Performances will be held on Thursdays through Sundays, April 14-30.
The show, based on author C.S. Lewis' beloved book, centers on four young siblings — Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy — who must flee the bombings and horrors of World War II London and are sent to live with a professor in the British countryside, a JRT news release details.
At the professor's home, the children discover a secret passage in a wardrobe that opens into the magical land of Narnia. Their exciting encounters with characters such as Aslan the lion and the White Witch teach them deeper life lessons about love, betrayal, forgiveness and sacrifice. Their adventure has been popular with readers and audiences for 70 years and never grows old.
“C.S. Lewis wrote a timeless story about faith, growing in strength, forgiveness, the dangers of temptation, and the victory that comes from self-sacrifice. Those themes will never become irrelevant," says Angela Grigsby, who portrays the White Witch in the JRT production.
,” said Nora Jane Mitchell, who portrays Lucy, adds, "he same story is being told because the world is still in need of hope that evil can be overcome. There are still ‘white witches’ in this world today, and I hope this story is a reminder that even when it seems like there is no hope, Aslan is on the move.”
In this fantasy world of talking animals and magical creatures, Aslan is King, but while he’s away, Narnia has been cursed by the evil White Witch, who has caused an eternal winter. She has declared herself the Queen, but because she’s aware of a prophecy concerning human children bringing her reign to an end, she’s on the lookout for any who enter the land.
Kevin Bowden, who portrays Asian, says, “This is the story of four young people in a scary and confusing time, who are trying to find safety and meaning and purpose and hope. They find all of those things and more in the land of Narnia.
"Specifically, they find all of those things in Aslan, the King of Narnia," Bowden continues. "Aslan is hope to the hopeless. He is courage to the fearful. He is a protector to those who cannot protect themselves. He is trustworthy and stable and wise and kind. He is willing to sacrifice himself to save others — even those who seek to betray him. This world we live in today needs an Aslan. Perhaps more than ever.”
Tickets to the theatrical performance are $18 general admission, $16 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
To purchase tickets, go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com or call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. The theatre is located at 125 W. Main St., in Jonesborough.