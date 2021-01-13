Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present a virtual dramatic reading of the classic drama Steel Magnolias on Friday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Following the premiere, the virtual reading will be available for viewing for 48 hours. The show is sponsored by Tennessee Hill Distillery.
Written by Robert Harling, Steel Magnolias is set in Chinquapin, Louisiana, circa 1987, where six women gather every Saturday morning at the neighborhood beauty salon to bond, gossip, and share recipes. At the center of the story is Shelby, the “prettiest girl in town” (and the daughter of one of the regular customers), who decides to risk her own life in order to give life to her child.
Originally, produced Off-Broadway in 1987, the show later became a blockbuster movie and opened on Broadway in 2005. It is one of the most widely produced shows in community and regional theaters across the nation.
The JRT virtual reading of Steel Magnolias features Kate Hollenbeck as Annelle, Joy Nagy as M’Lynn, Catherine Squibb as Shelby, Diane Taveau as Truvy, Kari Tuthill as Ouiser, and Krista Wharton as Clairee.
The creative team includes Bennett Little, assistant director, and Dustin Lawson, wig stylist. The show is directed by Joe Smith and is being produced through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.
Tickets for the virtual reading of Steel Magnolias are free; however, patrons must reserve a ticket in order to view the show. To reserve a ticket, visit JRT’s homepage at www.jonesboroughtheatre.com for all the details. Donations to cover the cost of this show and future JRT efforts are encouraged and appreciated.