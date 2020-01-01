Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.
Shows run Jan. 16 through Feb. 9 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main Street in Jonesborough, a news release said.
The story is about a young woman called Cinderella (Brittany Whitson), who is forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother (Sarah Sanders). She dreams of a better life, and with the help of her Fairy Godmother (Liz Dollar), Cinderella is transformed into an elegant young lady and is able to attend the ball to meet her Prince (Joe Gumina).But, in this version — which tackles social injustices in the kingdom — she must open the Prince’s eyes to the unfairness being forced on his people, a synopsis said.
This contemporary take on the classic tale features familiar and beloved songs like “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago.”
“Get ready to be charmed by the old story, the new characters, and the surprising twists,” the news release said.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is by Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein II, and Douglas Carter Beane. JRT’s production is directed by Pam Johnson and choreographed by Jessica Shelton with music direction by Shelly Mangiacotti.
Show days and times are listed at jonesboroughtheatre.com. Tickets are $17 general admission or $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Jan. 18, the release said.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com.