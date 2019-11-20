Audiences are invited to step back into the 1940s with Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s radio station, WJRT, as the theater presents its annual 1940s USO Christmas Show.
The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
Just as America entered World War II, radio airwaves served as a key source of entertainment and news for families on the home front as well as entertainment for the troops at home and overseas.
The JRT cast will “broadcast live radio skits” as well as sing and dance to patriotic and familiar Christmas tunes while honoring military families with a memorable Christmas celebration of American freedom, a news release said.
Shows run Dec. 5-15 on various days. Check the ticketing site, jonesboroughtheater.com, or call 423-753-1010 for times, the announcement said.
Tickets are $17 general admission and $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these select seats must be purchased by Nov. 23, the release said.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.