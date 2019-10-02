Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will be performed Oct. 17 — Nov. 3 at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre, 125.5 W. Main Street in Jonesborough.
JRT’s version is written by Mary and Andrew Arnault, directed by Janette Gaines and sponsored by Joe Grandy, Sonia King, and Mary B. Martin, a news release said.
The shows run Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. There is also a special group rate for parties of 15 or more.
An interpreter will be provided for the deaf on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for those select seats must be purchased by Oct. 12, the release said.
To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 753-1010 or visit www.jonesboroughtheatre.com.