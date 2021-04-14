The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre presents “The Commedia Tales of King Arthur,” performed by the JRT Players and available to view online.
Catch the show via showtix4u. The virtual event airs from 7 p.m. April 23 through 11:45 p.m. April 25. The ticketing link is on the JRT website and Facebook page.
The JRT Players is a troupe of actors who perform classic stories (often with a twist) and usually with a lot of comedy, a release says. Though they typically travel, occasionally they perform on their home stage at the JRT, and this time, at a local park. Current members are Janette Gaines (director), Lorianne Carver, Lucas Schmidt, and Corey Tickles.
The JRT Players are most recognized for performing Commedia dell’Arte, also known as “Italian comedy.” This was a humorous theatrical presentation performed by professional players who traveled in troupes throughout Italy in the 16th century. When presented today, the commedia players — such as Arlequin, Punchin, Rosetta and Columbine — are portrayed as poor travelers, who make all their props and costumes from discarded objects they’ve found.
This time, the troupe is tackling The Tales of King Arthur. Punchin loves to play Merlin, employing his big, magical nose as a wand to control Rosetta’s stick horse as she portrays young Arthur, the release says. Columbine and Arlequin join in the fun to bring us Lancelot, the king, Guenevere, and even an ogre guarding the castle! As always, the players revel in creating much onstage merriment with witty word play, teasing, and wigs flying off!
The JRT hopes you’ll join them for this rollicking good time.