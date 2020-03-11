I loved “The Wizard of Oz” growing up. The colorful scenery and characters really brought me joy as a kid, even though the Wicked Witch of the West gave me a few nightmares. I remember thinking Dorothy was so lucky to be able to travel to this magical place away from home. From a kid’s point of view, Oz seemed pretty great.
Judy Garland was 16 years old when she filmed “The Wizard of Oz.” Her experience was a different from Dorothy Gale’s. Unlike Dorothy, Judy didn’t get to transport herself anywhere special; she was controlled on a studio set for six months, forced to essentially starve herself for the role and resist sleep by taking “pep pills” in order to keep her energy up for filming. When you think about the traumatic childhood Judy Garland endured, it makes the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” a thousand times more heartbreaking.
And that pretty much sums up director Rupert Goold’s 2019 biopic “Judy.”
“Judy” tells the story of Judy Garland’s later life, beginning one year before her death in 1969. The film makes it quite clear throughout multiple flashbacks that Judy’s traumatic childhood, specifically during the filming of “The Wizard of Oz,” led to many problems and insecurities for her as an adult.
This movie broke my heart and really shined a light on the toll fame can take on child actors. Fame does not equal happiness. Celebrities are often some of the loneliest people because, a lot of the time, true friends are hard to come by. Everyone wants something from you when you’ve got money and influence. “Judy” illustrates this predicament perfectly.
Renée Zellweger’s performance as Judy Garland is nothing short of brilliant. There’s no question as to why she won Best Actress at the Oscars this year. It’s truly the performance of her career, and I’ve seen many fantastic movies of hers.
Zellweger pulls it all off – the singing and dancing, the emotions, the characterization of Garland. She truly was perfectly cast. Without her, this movie probably would’ve fallen a bit flat.
That’s not to say the entire film rides on Zellweger’s performance, because there are many spectacular aspects to this movie, but I do think she’s the reason it’s gotten so much attention. It’s certainly why I wanted to watch.
I won’t spoil anything, but if you’re at all a fan of Judy Garland’s work as a singer or actress, I highly recommend you see this movie right away. The payoff is incredible, and the last scene made me weep. It’s an incredibly moving rollercoaster that makes you appreciate Garland even more than you did before — if that’s even possible. Garland was, and is, a legend.
"Judy" is now available on DVD and digital streaming.