KINGSPORT – Do you ever wonder “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” Do you miss doing the “Peppermint Twist” and “The Stroll?” Were you inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King’s monumental, “I Have a Dream” speech? Then, you will want to make your way to historic downtown Kingsport. The 1960’s comes back to life at LampLight Theatre in their brand new musical dramedy, “Just Dream.”
“Just Dream” focuses on the struggle a young interracial teen couple faces when their romance goes against societies’ and their families’ norms. Michael Franklin, a young white high school student, has been friends with Mary Lou Bellamy, a young bi-racial high school student, since they were little kids. Their love deepens despite Michael’s mother, Allison, and her racist views.
After the tragic death of Dr. Martin Luther King, a release says, the two students petition for the newly integrated school to allow the Spring Dance to be integrated as well. While many support this radical new idea, there are still those that oppose it, like school bully, Bruce, and his father, Rudy Bates who is also the owner of the town diner.
Springdale residents are compelled to listen to reason when Mary Lou’s mother, Peggy Bellamy, stands up for what is right and demands the town to “Think” about what they are doing to their children. When the integrated dance is approved, it gains national attention. Because of this, the dance receives special radio coverage and celebrity entertainment for the evening. Will this momentous occasion be a magical night of dreams come true, or will there be “Trouble in Paradise?”
Come and experience the 1960’s in “Just Dream.” Performances will run through May 2, on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Doors will open one hour prior to the performances. Admission is a suggested donation of $12 Adults, $7 Students, Free for children 5 & under.
For reservations and information, please contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.