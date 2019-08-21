The sixth annual Knoxville Asian Festival is moving locations this year to the World’s Fair Park in an effort to accommodate the 40,000-plus attendants who are interested in learning and celebrating Asian culture.
An Asian business seminar will serve as a precursor to the festival on Friday. The seminar will feature speaker Masami Tyson, the global director of foreign direct investment and trade at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, at the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. Attendants may reserve their seats online, a news release said.
An Asian film festival will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the day before the festival.
The festival event will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m at World’s Fair Park on Sunday. The annual costume parade will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Authentic traditional food vendors will be present, representing Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Korea, China, Japan, Philippines and Vietnam.
For the first time, Balinese Indonesia traditional dancers will perform, the release said.
“We also showcase various martial arts demonstrations, K-Pop and J-Pop performances, a kimono show, Chinese acrobat and opera, a bonsai exhibition, a Japanese tea ceremony and Japanese drummers Taiko from Disney World,” organizers said.
The Asian Festival also includes an educational component where visitors may travel though booths that are named after Asian cultural interactive activities. Children and adults will receive a stamp on their festival passport for each cultural booth visited, the release says.
For more information, please visit knoxasianfestival.com.