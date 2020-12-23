The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and many well-wishers honored a veteran of the K9 division who is retiring from service. A drive-thru event held at the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad on Thursday honored Duke and K9 Sig who died Dec. 15. Donations to honor the them were accepted on behalf of the Greene County Animal Shelter.
K9 Duke has served with his partner and handler Deputy Bill Carr for 5-1/2 years.
“Duke’s a rescue, which is pretty cool that he went from a rescue to being a police dog certified for apprehension, tracking and narcotics,” said Carr. “He’s had a very good career at finding narcotics.”
Duke is so good at his job he earned the street name Chocolate Thunder and a reputation that caused many suspects to hand over their illegal drugs when Duke arrived to search.
“We (officers) kind of get into habits,” Carr Said. “A dog will run on a vehicle and you’ll be like, what in the world? Why are they smelling here? And the next thing you know, you’re like, ‘I’ll be darned, there is something there.’ Their noses are amazing. We would never find the stuff if it wasn’t for them.”
Carr doesn’t plan to get another K9, saying he is too old and will let a younger deputy move into the K9 Division.
“I’m there for training if they need any help,” Carr said. “If we’re going to be successful, we’ve got to help each other. It’s a lot of work keeping one of these dogs squared away. But it’s awesome. It’s a lifestyle.”
“It’s hard to leave K9 but it’s for the best for him,” Carr added. “He’s starting to have a little trouble with his leg and I don’t want him to have an injury to where he’s going to be disabled. He’s done his job. It’s time to let him live out his old age being a dog. It’s not going to affect the department when he retires. It’s not going to leave any blank spots in patrol. It’s just a good time to do it now and get squared away for the next dogs coming up.
“Five years he’s been with me in the car. It’s going to be different trying to transition.”
Duke, who Carr describes as a goofy dog who likes to play ball, will remain with his partner and family.
“He’ll play baseball with my kids in the back yard,” said Carr. “He’s a great fielder. He’ll field the ball if they lose it in the woods he’ll go find it quicker than we ever could. It’s kind of like having another kid at the house.”
K9 Sig, who passed away from complications related to an aggressive brain tumor on Dec. 15, was remembered during the event. Sig had been diagnosed Dec. 8 with an aggressive brain tumor, called a Glial tumor, after being taken to the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center for seizures.
He spent the past week at home with his partner, Sgt. Matthew McCamey, and their family before being brought to Greeneville Animal Medical Center, which also provided cremation services after his passing, on Tuesday due to complications from the tumor.
News of his passing prompted expressions of sadness from within the department.
“This news saddens me,” Greene County Sheriff Wesely Holt said. “Sig was part of our family. K9s are not just working dogs, but part of the handlers’ families. My thoughts and prayers are with Sig’s working family as well as with his human family, the McCameys.”
“I hate to hear this news,” said Jail Administrator Roger Willett. “He was a great asset to our department. All of his fellow officers loved him. He will be greatly missed.”
“This is devastating news,” said Chief Deputy David Beverly. “It is sad to see a member of the department leave in this sudden way. I feel for Matthew and his family. Our law enforcement family and community will mourn his passing.”
Sgt. Mark Crum spoke of Sig’s contribution to the department.
“He stopped a whole lot of drugs from coming in the jail,” Crum said. “He was a big deterrent. It’s a huge loss to McCamey and his family, especially the kids. He was a huge asset to the department and he was (McCamey’s) best friend.”
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said Sig’s passing brings unexpected changes to the department.
“We lost a well-trained, and well-behaved, officer,” Holt said. “Sig made a lot of good cases in the jail. Matthew and Sig were slated to move to patrol in January. Sig was trained in narcotics detection, building and area searches, suspect apprehension and tracking. We expected to use him in those capacities. With K9 Duke’s retirement in the coming weeks, this takes two K9s from the department. We are definitely at a loss with his passing.”
While there were no plans to replace him in the jail, Sig’s slot will be replaced on the patrol shift, Holt said, adding that it will be up to McCamey if he wants to be the handler.
It typically takes four to six months to get a dog lined up and start basic training it before a handler begins training with it.
Carr credits K9 Duke, K9 Ren, who died June 18, 2017, and K9 Sig, all rescues, with getting the K9 division started at the sheriff’s department.
“Their legacy went from three rescues to now we’ve got six dogs on patrol,” Carr said. “If it wasn’t for these three dogs, we might not have a K9 division at the sheriff’s department. These dogs have proven their worth, what they can do and how important they are to have out on the road.
“(They) set up a legacy to come. They set it up for success. Now we’ve just got to take what we’ve learned and pass it on to the next generation of dogs that are coming up and improve even more on them and let the next K9 handlers excel beyond what we can even imagine.”