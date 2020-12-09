“I have K9 Duke. He’s an English Lab. He’s a rescue dog from Canada. Duke has been on patrol for five and half years now. He is narcotics tracking and apprehension certified. He is almost 7-years-old.
”He’s a narcotics dog, mostly. People on the street call him Chocolate Thunder. We were called (when deputies requested) the dog to run on a car. The guy asked me, ‘Is that Chocolate Thunder?’ “I answered, ‘Yeah, that’s what they call him,’ and he said, ‘Save your time. It’s in here.’
”He already knew the dog was going to find it so he just pretty much handed the stuff over. He knew who the dog was. He knew the dog’s street creds. I said, ‘Well, let me at least run him to prove myself right or wrong.’ He did find it.” — Deputy William Carr