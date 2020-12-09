“I have K9 Loki. He is two. He’s very young.
“One night shift we had an apprehension about 11 or 12 o’clock. A deputy had tried to stop a vehicle and the guy had entered into the airport area. He’d went down into some thick brush and Loki and I were able to track him down. He loves his job. That’s what he lives for.
“The next day he was loving on my boys. He’s got a very good switch. He knows when we’re working and chasing bad guys. But when we’re at home, it’s time to love on the family and be part of the family.” -Deputy Michael Ball