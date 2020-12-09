“My dog is a Belgian Malinois She’s about 4-1/2-years-old. Her name is Matti. She was born in Poland.
“This dog here, if you put her in the house, where she’s just used to staying in kennels, she will hop up on your kitchen counters searching for drugs, just looking.
“We’ve got a very, very strong bond. It happened fairly quick for me and her. All the guys have great dogs that do the job but Matti for some reason seems to worry about me first and then takes care of other stuff later.
“We have a door popper (worn on duty vest), if it goes real bad for me on a call, I just hit this button here and my door comes open. When that door comes open on a call, she’s coming to me and she’s coming hard. It’s handler protection at that point.” — Sgt. Mark Crum