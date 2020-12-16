K9 Sig Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Editor's Note: The Greene County Sheriff's Department announced that K9 Sig passed away due to complications from a brain tumor Tuesday morning. A follow-up to today's story will appear in the Dec. 23 edition of Accent.
Monday, Dec. 7 began like any other normal workday for Greene County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Matthew McCamey and his K9 partner Sig. When they returned home later that afternoon, both their lives changed forever.
Sig, usually quiet when in the house, began whining.
“He was kind of thrashing around and knocking into his kennel in my basement,” McCamey said. “He’d spilled all his water and he was soaking wet.”
McCamey, thinking something was wrong but with no idea what, let Sig out into the yard. The dog seemed anxious but there was no sign of why.
When McCamey had to leave the house briefly, he put Sig back in his kennel. Before he could get back, his wife called him. She’d heard Sig whining as McCamey had and found him shaking on the floor.
“She called me and told me I’d better hurry up and get here,” McCamey recalled during a phone interview from his home Friday.
When McCamey reached the house, Sig tried to get up on his feet but fell repeatedly in his kennel.
“He wasn’t his normal self,” McCamey said. “He didn’t respond to anything I said to him, as far as commands. I was trying to get him to sit down and relax and trying to calm him down and check him out.”
Not knowing what was happening but realizing that his partner needed medical care, McCamey dialed the number for the Animal Medical Center of Greeneville. Shortly after, McCamey loaded Sig into his vehicle and drove toward the center.
At the medical center, Sig had a seizure, drooling profusely and shaking all over. Another followed soon after.
“At that point, we got Sheriff (Wesley) Holt on the phone and Dr. (Al) Claiborne gave him some options for what we could do,” McCamey said. “We came to the consensus that we needed to transport him to UT to the veterinary medical center.”
Two other K9 handlers made the trip to Knoxville with McCamey and Sig. McCamey couldn’t accompany his partner into the building because the hospital’s COVID-19 precautions prohibited it. Reluctant to leave his partner’s side but knowing Sig needed immediate medical attention, he laid Sig on a gurney and watched hospital staff wheel him away to be examined. McCamey waited in the parking lot, getting updates from staff by phone.
The staff eventually convinced McCamey to go home to try to rest. He arrived at his house around 1 or 2 a.m. and at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, he received an update that Sig had continued to have seizures during the night and was receiving medications to stop them.
Further tests to find the cause of the seizures began and an MRI revealed a large, aggressive tumor, called a Glial tumor, in Sig’s brain.
None of the treatment options offer hope of recovery. If doctors attempt to surgically remove the tumor, which has a 100% regrowth rate, and administer radiation and chemotherapy, Sig would still likely only have a 6- to 8-month life expectancy. Radiation and chemotherapy alone might give him two to three months.
McCamey weighed the options.
“If they operate, they can’t get it all because of the type of tumor that it is and there’s a 100% reoccurrence rate,” McCamey said. “Going through the chemo and radiation, he’d be really sick for the duration. I don’t know that he would have much quality of life. I’d much rather keep him comfortable and happy and just let him be a dog. I don’t really want to put him through any more than he has to go through already.”
Sig is now home, resting comfortably and being spoiled and loved by his partner and family, with the seizures held at bay by medication and prednisone reducing swelling and pressure that could cause him pain. Once energetic and enthusiastic about doing his job, he sometimes seems confused and forgets his training.
“He’s still the sweet dog he always has been, but he doesn’t comprehend a lot of what you say,” McCamey explains.
McCamey took time off work last week, staying in his basement with Sig, who has been sleeping much of the time. He planned to return to work on Monday, keeping an eye on Sig with a remote camera.
“If we have an issue, I can leave work and come straight home,” McCamey said. “I’ll come home a few times throughout the day to check on him and let him out, too.”
Posts on Facebook since the news first broke have garnered thousands of likes, comments and shares, and have reached New York, California and as far away as Africa, McCamey said.
“We’ve had a lot of support since we found out — a lot of calls, texts, Facebook messages, posts on Facebook,” McCamey said. “It’s been humbling to see the outpouring of support he has. I’m appreciative of everyone’s support. You can definitely tell that people love him.”
That support helps as McCamey faces a future without Sig, something he wasn’t prepared for.
“It’s difficult,” he said, a tremor in his voice. “I didn’t think that I would be at this particular stage in his life this soon. We’ve been assigned to the jail for the last six years, but the first of January we were moving to patrol. He was going to go from working in the jail to working the streets. Now, he’s having to medically retire.
“It’s been a bit overwhelming. I’m normally a pretty non-emotional type of person. I’m the tough guy, you know. It’s been hard. You have to just take it day by day.”
Harder still will be watching for behavior changes that would indicate Sig is in pain and having to make decisions to minimize his suffering.
For now, McCamey watches over his friend and partner of nearly six years, hoping to ease his final days with love and care.