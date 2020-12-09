“This is K9 Sig. He is now just over 7-years-old. He’s a rescue dog. He’s been with the department five and a half years. He’s narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking and patrol certified.
”We do a lot of public events He’s great with my family, my kids. We go to a lot of schools. He’s great around kids. People love him. He has a real good switch. He’s great with people socially, wouldn’t bother a soul. But when I tell him it’s time to turn it on, he’ll turn it on and then he can turn it right back off.” — Sgt. Matthew McCamey