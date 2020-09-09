Six K9 teams serve on the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Each team undergoes a rigorous eight week training program to receive certification. GCSD Lt. Mike Fincher said the K9s and their handlers fill important roles within the department.
“Every K9 officer — and each shift has one including the jail — they’re an important part of our team,” Fincher said. “Whenever we’ve got a car pulled over and we feel strongly there’s drugs in it, we know we’ve got that back up, that K9 officer to come and do a sniff. If we’re looking for a wanted person, that dog is invaluable in searching. It makes every officer’s job easier here at the department.
