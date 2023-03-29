Vanessa Bowers celebrates family and love through food. It’s a tradition passed on to her by her grandmother, Florence Harbour, who was raised in New York by her Italian immigrant parents.
“She’s the reason I am who I am today,” said Bowers, a former Italian chef who recently started a home business featuring desserts that are low-carb (called “keto,” short for ketogenic), sugar-free and gluten-free. “Growing up, I helped my grandmother prepare large family holiday dinners and worked in her deli she owned in Fort Worth. That Italian love of food followed me through high school, college and beyond by fueling my thirst of obtaining more knowledge in the culinary world.”
For the past 15 years, Bowers worked as manager of Olive Garden Italian Restaurants in six locations, including in Bristol, Va., “delighting guests with my passion for food,” she said.
In fact, as one of their top performing managers, the restaurant chain sent Bowers to train at the Olive Garden Culinary Institute of Tuscany in Italy.
However, baking has always been her first love, she said. “Five years ago, I started following a keto lifestyle to better my physical and emotional health,” Bowers said. “As a chef and baker, I was discouraged by the lack of availability of menu items when going out with family and friends, specifically with desserts — I have a major sweet tooth. I started baking sugar-free and low-carb items and giving them out to family and friends. They were beyond impressed.”
Although not a nutritionist, Bowers said she is “a firm believer that following a keto lifestyle is the right thing for the right person. Consuming sugar is running rampant in the U.S. But our bodies are being attacked by the excessive amount of sugar. As a result, diabetes and other sugar-related illnesses are on the rise. My mother was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes later in her adult life. How are you expecting an adult who spent their entire life consuming sugar to quit? It’s an addiction. Following a low-carb lifestyle can help greatly improve so many different aspects of a bad diet from before.”
It was her mother, Donna Bowers, who encouraged her to start her own keto baking business, which she calls Keto Treats Bakery. “According to her, ‘It’s in our blood,’ ” she said. “I took the leap and introduced my product at the Jonesborough Farmer’s Market. It was a hit! Not only for those following a low-carb diet, but also for those eliminating sugar and/or gluten from their diet.”
Originally from the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Bower moved to the Tri-Cities area in 2019 with her husband, Matt Allison, to be closer to his family. “We came up to visit them five years ago and stayed in a cabin in Gatlinburg,” she recalled. “We immediately fell in love with the mountains, the peace, and a real sense of community in this area. A few months before the move, we visited the neighboring cities — Kingsport, Johnson City, et cetera. — and instantly obsessed over Jonesborough. The community, the schools and the picturesque beauty of the town are amazing.”
VANESSA’S KETO STORY
Bowers began consuming a keto diet (which focuses on low carbs and high proteins) five years ago after giving birth to her second child. “I was at the highest weight I had ever been, and it was adversely affecting my health,” she said.
“Diabetes runs rampant in our family, and my high-sugar consumption definitely took a toll,” she continued. “I would have intense sugar lows and highs, which in turn, gave me migraines and a constant feeling of dizziness. A few of my staff at the time had mentioned they were cutting carbs, so I decided to give it a shot. The weight loss was amazing, but that’s not why I stuck to it for so long now. My headaches are gone, no more dizziness, and I have as much energy as my 5-year-old now! My mission now is to take my knowledge of low-carb cooking and baking and spreading it as a gift to my customers.”
She started selling keto baked goods in May 2020 from her home. “I had started a Facebook page and gave samples out at my husband’s place of employment,” she said. “Orders started coming in, which then gave me the courage to sign up to sell at the Jonesborough Farmers Market. There, I recognized repeat customers. This fueled my energy even more and encouraged me to sign up for my first craft festival, hosted by Mountain View Country Market in Chuckey. The customer demand was insane for my baked goods! I also was extremely fortunate to meet and speak with Rachel Troyer, the owner of Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market in Limestone.”
After the success of the festival, she set up as a pop-up vendor at many other special events, building her customer base. “I also continued to work with Troyer’s and set up at their Community Market they hosted on Saturdays during the summers,” she said. “Troyer’s has always been an amazing place to source keto products.”
Bowers also will be selling her special desserts at these upcoming events:
• April 1 — Tri-Cities Spring Market at Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray;
• April 14-16 — Model City Antique and Flea at Meadowview Conference Center in Kingsport;
• April 29 — Spring Market at the Expo at the Knoxville Expo Center, and
• May 20-21 — Greeneville Iris Festival.
As her business grows, Bowers is working on upgrades – she recently switched to a larger commercial kitchen and became licensed as a food manufacturer in the State of Tennessee. “Business was booming and, only a month ago, Rachel Troyer from Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market reached out and asked if I could supply their location with my baked goods,” she said. “I am overjoyed with this opportunity, and in the four short weeks since starting at Troyer’s, business has increased 150%.”
She said her dream is to own a food truck business. “I’m in the design phase currently,” Bowers said. “I have been contemplating some kind of dinner and dessert concept, but all low-carb. My mind has been racing with different ideas, and it has been hard to nail something down. This is my three- to five-year goal to make into a realization.”
Her drive and passion come from “my excitement that my customer expresses when they find these ‘rare’ desserts,” she said. “To be able to provide someone with an alternative sugar-free/low-carb/gluten-free item sends me over the moon. I would love to continue growing and supplying other retail locations and will be in the hunt for my next location.”
HOW TO ORDER
Loaded Brownies are her best-selling dessert. “They all have the same fudgy brownie, but the toppings vary,” Bowers said.
Her personal favorite is a Peanut Butter Brownie — a fudgy brownie with peanut butter fudge, peanut butter cups, and milk chocolate drizzle. “I’m a chocolate and peanut butter fanatic,” she said.
Bowers welcomes custom orders. “You name it, I’ll bake it,” she said. “I love a challenge, so custom orders excite me.”
Currently on her menu are sweet and savory items including muffins, scones, loaf cake, cake slices, whole cakes, cookies, brownies and dessert bars. Prices range from $8 per half dozen of cookies and muffins to $55 for a full cake. To place an order, go to ketotreatsbyvanessa.com.
“I offer delivery up to a 45-mile radius from Jonesborough, or you can place an order for pick-up at Troyer’s,” she said.
You can also find her on Facebook and Instagram at ketotreatsbyvanessa. For more information, call 682-667-9523 or email her at ketotreatsbyvanessa@gmail.com.