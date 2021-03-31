Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts presents WCA Camp Creativity. Classes will be divided into two age groupings. The first will include grades 3-5 on June 14-18 from 9 a.m.-noon. The second will include grades 6-8 on July 12-16 from 9 a.m.-noon. The event will be held at the conveniently located Washington College Academy campus located at 116 Doak Lane, Limestone, TN 37681.
This is a unique opportunity for students to work with professional artists in each of these five areas: drawing, painting, sculpture, print making, & textiles. Students will choose four of these five areas in which to work, a release says. The normal price is $175 but a COVID discount brings it down to $155. The price includes all materials. A hospitality room will be available for parents who wish to stay while their children are in class. We are COVID sensitive, and classes will not exceed 10 students. The deadline to register is May 15. Information can be obtained by calling 423-257-5151, emailing washingtoncollegeacademy@gmail.com, or going to wca180.org.