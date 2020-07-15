The world over, children have reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways.
As reported in May by Associated Press reporters (see www.greenevillesun.com/accent/global-pandemic-through-the-eyes-of-the-worlds-children/article_f2cf8b52-67a7-580c-8aa8-0bf02429d2b3.html), “In the far-north Canadian town of Iqaluit, one boy has been glued to the news to learn everything he can about the coronavirus. A girl in Australia sees a vibrant future, tinged with sadness for the lives lost. A Rwandan boy is afraid the military will violently crack down on its citizens when his country lifts the lockdown.
“There is melancholy and boredom, and a lot of worrying, especially about parents working amid the disease, grandparents suddenly cut off from weekend visits, friends seen only on a video screen.
“Some children feel safe and protected. Others are scared. And yet, many also find joy in play, and even silliness.”
In Greeneville and Greene County, children’s responses to the pandemic and how they have used art while staying at home reflect that same broad spectrum of responses. Some use artistic expression to help them process the situation while others indulge in creating things they love.
Sara Wirt, 12, wrote: “What my drawing is about is basically showing concerns people would have. I based this on the band Twenty One Pilots’ new song, Level of Concern.
“The pillars above their heads show concerns. I put COVID-19 as the biggest pillar because I think that would be peoples’ main concern. The second biggest is anxiety. The third biggest is past, since some people could be concerned about their past. The fourth biggest is family. I’m sure many people are concerned about their family, hoping they don’t get COVID. Then the rest are society, gossip, hate, money and BPD. I put in BPD (borderline personality disorder) because it’s not really recognized and it sucks to have.
“I added money since money might be tough to make at times like this. I addecd society because of all the riots and stuff.
“I added gossip and hate because having people gossip about you and spread hate really hurts and if you’re an overthinker, it might cross our mind a lot.
“Lastly, the two men at he bottom are Tyler and Josh, band members of Twenty-One Pilots.”
A Photo of Sara’s drawing accompanies this article, as do photos of artwork from Sophia Taylor, 12, and Ruby Sky Scott, 11.