The Kingdom Heirs will present a free concert at Fairview Baptist Church in Mohawk on Feb. 17, 2022, at 7 p.m.
A voucher is required to get in.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for those with vouchers. All other seating will be first come first serve.
Vouchers are expected to go quickly and organizers urge anyone who wants to attend to obtain them before the concert date.
Fairview Baptist Church is located at 6410 McDonald Road in Mohawk. A love offering will be taken, said a church spokesman in a release.
Voucher seating will begin at 6 p.m., with general admittance for overflow seating beginning at 6:30 p.m., the spokesman added.
Vouchers are now available at Triangle Press, 4050 N. Mohawk Road in Mohawk, and the main office of Andrew Johnson Bank, 124 N. Main Street in Greeneville. Individuals seeking vouchers at the bank should ask to see Caleb Julian or Jessica Morrison.