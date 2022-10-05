Kitchen Knives You Need And Want

Many professionals will say you can perform virtually any kitchen task skillfully with either a chef’s knife or a paring knife. Adding other knives to your arsenal is appealing and can be useful but isn’t strictly necessary.

 Katie Workman via AP

Katie Workman writes regularly about food for The Associated Press. She has written two cookbooks focused on family-friendly cooking, “Dinner Solved!” and “The Mom 100 Cookbook.” She blogs at http://www.themom100.com/about-katie-workman. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.