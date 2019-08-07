KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Choral Society is hosting fall auditions for the season on Monday and Tuesday, 5 p.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1001 Ebenezer Road.
The choir has grown to 120 members since it began in 1951. Artistic director John R. Orr will continue to lead his second concert season.
“The Knoxville Choral Society creates an opportunity for singers to participate in the highest caliber of choral concerts in our area,” said Orr. “We are looking of artistic, creative singers who love choral music of all kinds, and who want to connect with each other in the creative expression of the choral arts.”
Openings for the Knoxville Choral Society are available in all voice parts. Auditions will include an assessment of vocal quality, sight-reading and tonal memory drills. No prepared piece is required to audition, the news release said.
Rehearsals take place most Monday evenings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The season lasts from August through May.
For more information or to reserve and audition time, please visit knoxvillechoralsociety.org.