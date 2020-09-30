Knoxville Opera has come up with a new way to serve its community safely outside of the theater during the time of Covid.
“Following the tradition of the VOL Navy, Knoxville Opera announces its new community project, the Opera Regatta,” a KO news release says. “The Opera Regatta is a pontoon boat with two opera singers and Maestro Brian Salesky onboard, which will travel down the Tennessee River, making stops along the way on 3 consecutive Sundays” Those days are Oct. 4, 11, and 18. “Knoxville Opera invites you to follow us, forming the Opera Regatta as we leave our home dock or to meet us at our Grand Finale location of the day.”
On Oct. 4 the boat will launch from Volunteer Landing Marina around noon and travel downstream toward Duncan Boat Dock. The boat will reach Duncan Boat Dock at 3:15.
Oct. 11, the Opera Regatta will launch from Duncan Boat Dock at 12:15, travel upstream to perform its Grand Finale at Volunteer Landing Marina, Downtown, Knoxville at 3:15.
Oct. 18, the Opera Regatta will again depart from Duncan Boat Dock, arriving for its Grand Finale at Calhoun’s On the River, Downtown, Knoxville at 2:30.”
All times are approximate depending on weather conditions.
The performers will sing a repertoire from Broadway musicals, Disney movies and classic opera and operetta.
“This pandemic has invited us to reimagine how we do business,“ remarked new Executive Director Jason Hardy. “This season, we have an opportunity to broaden our civic and cultural value by taking our work into the community with smaller, socially-distanced performances. At a time when we are isolated, we crave shared experiences more than ever. We hope our growing presence around the city will positively impact the way we connect and engage with each other and with our community” added Hardy.
“Although theater and musical seasons around the world have been cancelled, we believe that music is needed now more than ever. By presenting the arts using non-traditional approaches, we hope to reach new audiences in need of the hope and inspiration that music can provide. Performing opera on a boat while traveling down a river has to be one of the most unique ways to spread the power of music, and I appreciate Maestro Salesky making it happen,” said Eden McNabb Bishop, chair of the board of directors.