Knoxville blues-rock band Vagabon Brew will be in concert at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Greeneville on Saturday, July 9.
Showtime is 8 p.m.
“An evening with Vagabon Brew is a journey of soul, emotion, and high energy,” according the band’s bio on the Capitol Theatre’s website. “With sounds of the blues, rock, and hints of Southern Appalachia Vagabon Brew has a sound as delicate and sharp as vintaged whiskey.”
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door the night of the show.
Doors to the Capitol will open at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar and concessions will be available.
OTHER UPCOMING SHOWS
On July 15, the local comedy improv group Blue Plate Special will host its monthly show at the Capitol. Performance time is 7 p.m.
On July 30, the popular Prince tribute band, Purple Masquerade will be returning to Greeneville for an 8 p.m. concert.
MOVIES AT THE CAPITOL
In addition those performances, the Capitol is also continuing with its movie showings.
Here’s a list of the upcoming movies:
• June 30, 7 p.m. — “The Greatest Showman,” the 2017 musical drama starring Hugh Jackman;
• July 2, 2 p.m. — Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”;
• July 5, 7 p.m. — “Independence Day,” the 1996 sci-fi drama starring Will Smith;
• July 12, 7 p.m. — “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” the 1977 sci-fi drama starring Richard Dreyfuss;
• July 14, 7 p.m. — “Back to the Future,” the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox;
• July 16, 2 p.m. — Disney’s “Aladdin”;
• July 19, 7 p.m. — “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” starring Harrison Ford;
• July 21, 7 p.m. — “The Dark Knight,” the 2008 Batman film starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger;
• July 22, 7 p.m. — “Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier,” the 1955 western adventure starring Fess Parker;
• July 23, 2 p.m. — Pixar’s “Toy Story”;
• July 28, 7 p.m. — “Forrest Gump,” the 1994 film starring Tom Hanks.
The Capitol Theatre is located at 104 S. Main St., in downtown Greeneville.
For more details or to purchase advance tickets, visit capitoltheatre.org or call the box office at 423-638-1300.