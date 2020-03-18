KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 11, 2020 – Join us on the red carpet as we celebrate 15 years of providing quality Christian entertainment! LampLight Theatre presents the Korban Awards to honor the volunteers who have helped our ministry flourish. Korban means a sacrificial offering or gift to God. We believe in using our gifts for God, and we want to recognize those who have pursued excellence in their craft.
The night will include a reception followed by a red carpet award ceremony. This is a formal event, so be sure to dress your best!
The Korban Awards will be presented on Sunday, March 22. Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony will start at 7 p.m. Both events are included in the $20 ticket price.
Reservations are required. To make reservations, call (423) 343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com. LampLight Theatre is located at 140 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.