Dr. David Lockwood, UT extension specialist in tree fruits, nuts and wine, will speak on Easy-to-grow fruit crops on Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m. in an online program sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society. This program is free via Zoom, but preregistration is required. To register, see the SAPS web page: saps.us. Registration deadline is noon on Thursday, March 18.
A popular speaker with professionals and home gardeners alike, Dr. Lockwood will provide guidance on which fruit crops are best adapted to our area and how best to plant and care for them, including variety/rootstock selections, any major limitations, and pest management challenges. He will focus on the most common tree fruit and small fruit crops, and, as time permits, venture into some of the lesser known ones. Bring your questions and learn from an expert how to make an edible landscape a reality, a release says.
David Lockwood was raised and worked on a fruit farm in Upstate New York near the south shore of Lake Ontario where his family grew apples, cherries, pears and prunes. He received his PhD from the University of Georgia and joined the faculty of the UT Department of Plant and Soil Sciences in 1973.
He holds an 85%/15% split appointment in Extension at the UT and UGa. At UT he is responsible for developing and maintaining educational programs in tree fruit, small fruit, tree nut and fruit tree nurseries. In Georgia, his focus is on apples. Included in this effort are publication development, newsletters, meetings, mass media, personal communication and personal visits.
He serves as a resource person for the county Extension staffs. He also is involved in applied research on fruit and nut crops on Research and Education Centers in Tennessee and Georgia. In addition, he has traveled and lectured extensively throughout the United States as well as in many foreign countries, including France, Italy, and Spain. Dr Lockwood is recognized as a grape specialist and wine connoisseur. He teaches the viticulture portion of “Grapes and Wines of the Mediterranean Region,” a study abroad course conducted in Cortona, Italy.
Southern Plant Society is a regional non-profit educational organization dedicated to providing learning opportunities on plants and gardening through programs, projects and member interactions.
SAPS membership is open to anyone with an interest in gardening, whether a beginner or expert. For more information visit saps.us.