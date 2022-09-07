Richard “Rich” Williams has never been a fan of following fads. He thinks perhaps that’s why Kansas has remained such an iconic classic rock band for the past 50 years.
Yes, it’s been 50 years – a half-century of making sophisticated rock music infused with rich violins and synthesizers, and dramatic harmonies. Oh yeah, and thought-provoking philosophical lyrics.
“Our goal has never been to be radio darlings,” Williams, the band’s original lead and rhythm guitarist, said during a recent telephone interview before a concert in Auburn, Wash. “We just try to be quintessentially us. I think that’s what people like about us anyway. We just try to be true to our nature for our gigantic fan base. We don’t mold to fads of any certain time period.”
Kansas will hit the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, for a greatest hits concert, featuring their definitive songs “Carry On Wayward Son,” “Point of Know Return” and “Dust in the Wind,” among others.
Originally formed in 1973 in Topeka, Kan., the band has released five live albums and 16 studio albums, including its most recent release, “The Absence of Presence.” Their hit “Carry On Wayward Son” continues to be one of the Top Five Most Played Songs on classic rock radio while “Dust in the Wind” has been played on the radio more than 3 million times. They continue to reach new audiences with their work in various commercials and video games like “Rock Band,” “Guitar Hero” and “Grand Theft Auto.” Their music also has been included in popular TV shows like “Supernatural,” “South Park,” “The Simpsons” and “The Office” as well as blockbuster films including “The Suicide Squad,” “Anchorman,” “Pitch Perfect” and “Happy Gilmore.”
Williams is joined by original drummer Phil Ehart and members Tom Brislin on keyboards, Ronnie Platt on lead vocals and keyboards, Billy Greer on bass and vocals, and David Ragsdale on violin, guitar and vocals.
“We definitely have had our moment in the sun,” Williams said, reflecting on a lengthy career that spans multi-generations of fans. “We were in the right place with the right song at the right time when we started out. We carved out a place in radio, even though ‘Dust in the Wind’ didn’t follow the popular sound at that time. We were lucky that people – and radio – grabbed onto us when they did.”
He said he still remains passionate about making music: “I’m just glad to be out there doing it. I look around me and there are so many unbelievable musicians out there, some barely working and others not working at all. I’m so very thankful. I always keep it in perspective. I got into this to be in a band, not be the best guitarist on earth. I’m a good guy to be in a band with – I’m a team player. You get five to seven people together with a common goal, who are friends, making music together, making a great sound… I mean, taking a hobby to a career, your chances are slim. My motivation has always been the joy of doing it. I wake up every day grateful that I am the guy who gets to say ‘1, 2, 3, 4’ as we play ‘Dust in the Wind.’”
He thinks Kansas has such staying power because “our lyrics are thought provoking and we are musically adventurous. It appeals to all ages. I mean, we’re not singing about girls and cars – I think that’s what differentiates us. We’re good friends with Bad Company and Foreigner — and we love those guys. But, I’m glad we’re not in tight pants trying to sell those songs today.”
Williams said as much as he loves playing guitar, he really enjoys listening to other musicians. “I watch a lot of them on YouTube,” he said. “I like to watch their hands, listen to their tone.”
His favorite guitarist is Guthrie Govan, an English guitarist and guitar teacher known for his technical prowess, who was named “Guitarist of the Year” in 1993 by “Guitarist” magazine. “I would say he is the best guitarist of all time… just mind boggling,” Williams said.
He also loves the music of Joe Bonamassa, an American blues rock guitarist who started his career at age 12 when he opened for blues legend B.B. King. “He’s so fluid, with great tone,” Williams said. “He’s a tremendous player, so expressive.”
Williams said he doesn’t really have a favorite KANSAS song, although he typically prefers their latest work because it’s new to perform. “I will say, though, that ‘Dust in the Wind’ is special to play,” he said. “So many people I’ve met say how much that song means to them.”
He recalled a concert in Bulgaria that sold out quickly. “It was like the Beatles were in town,” Williams said. “People were everywhere, hanging outside our hotel. It was strange. At the concert, they sang every single song. When I played ‘Dust in the Wind,” which is acoustic, I could actually hear the crowd singing in their Bulgarian accent. It was a surreal moment I will never forget.”
Williams said the band “tours perpetually,” but has created a business model they all enjoy. “We try to leave home Thursday, fly to whatever town Friday for the concert, drive to the second city for the Saturday show, then go back home,” he said, adding that he lives in nearby Banner Elk, N.C. “We haven’t done a bus tour since the ’90s and prior – that’s torture. We love this schedule better because it gives you a home life. When we used to travel by bus, we would be gone three weeks to three months at a time before returning home. Now, we’re home every week. We’re good friends with the guys in Styx, and they think we’re crazy for doing it that way, but we think they’re crazy for traveling by bus,” he said, laughing.
The current “KANSAS Classics Tour” features the band’s biggest hits and popular songs “from beginning to end, lasting about an hour and a half,” Williams said. “Our two previous tours were much longer shows and were specific to the albums released at that time. I like touring a specific album, but those shows are hard because they last about two and a half hours – that’s stressful. It’s a lot of songs to play and we have constant rehearsals. The ‘Point of Know Return Tour’ featured acoustic renditions of various songs, followed by a set of KANSAS classics, then ended with us performing the entire Point of Know Return album. With the ‘KANSAS Classics Tour,’ everyone is loose and relaxed. I guess one tour is more satisfying as an artist, but the other is more fun.”
After this tour wraps up in mid-December, the band plans to take a short break and finish working on their 50th anniversary celebration planned for next year. “We have a monster project in the works with, like, 15 CDs coming out,” he said. “We’re working on the cover right now. Once it’s out, we’ll tour it. We’re considering bringing in some special guests. It’s all in the planning stages, but it is going to be epic.”
So just how much longer will Kansas carry on? Williams said he hopes for many more years. “It’s easier for me to imagine a slowing down than an ending,” he said. “I know I’ll do this till I can’t — either physically or no one wants to come out and see us anymore.”