Greeneville native Michelle Shumate and her family are once again gearing up for roles in the historical outdoor drama “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.”
The two-act drama opens Friday, June 2, at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area in Elizabethton, and will run on selected dates through the end of the month. The show, now in its 44th season, serves as the “Official Outdoor Drama of the State of Tennessee.”
This season will mark the fifth time since 2018 that Shumate has portrayed Elizabeth MacLin in the production, which details the late 18th century settlement of Northeast Tennessee. The annual summer production has now become a family tradition for Shumate and her children.
“I think I saw an ad for auditions on Facebook our first year,” Shumate said in a news release about the show.
She and her husband, Chris, had just had their third baby, and her daughter, Avery, was having “some attachment issues” at the time, she said.
“I was looking for a way to spend some time together, just some mom-daughter time,” Shumate added.
Avery was six years old when they auditioned that year for the show, and her daughter’s positive experience with the show was one of the reasons that Shumate keeps coming back.
“That first year, Avery loved it, she really came out of her shell,” Shumate said. “For her, there was no question. We had to do it again.”
A veteran performer, Shumate has appeared in dozens of productions across the region. However, she admits that portraying a historical character has been a new experience for her.
The character that Shumate portrays in “Liberty,” Elizabeth MacLin, was a real person. In fact, the town of Elizabethton was named in her honor, and her husband, Landon Carter, is where the county derives its moniker.
“It’s different than a lot of the theater that I’ve done where it’s just complete fiction,” Shumate said. “This is a true story; it has a firm basis in history.”
Though she had studied this region’s history in school, Shumate says she had forgotten a lot of it. Taking part in “Liberty!” she says has led her to feel more grounded in the roots of her home.
“The first time I played Elizabeth, I really had to learn all about her,” Shumate said. “I did my research and talked to some of the historians that work at Sycamore Shoals, and I do feel a connection to her now.”
This history has become important to Shumate’s children, too. Avery, now 12, joins her mom on the outdoor stage, along with her brother, Nolan, 9, who plays young Landon Carter. Even Shumate’s youngest, Hayden, 5, gets to participate in the first part of Act I, before he goes home to stick to his bedtime. The drama is part of their lives, along with the story that it portrays.
“They think it’s so neat to learn about where we live and how this county became what it is, and how those people were instrumental for that,” Shumate said. “Though we don’t understand the depth of what was at stake for those early settlers and patriots, the drama helps connect us to the choices that were made that led us to the freedom we all now enjoy.”
As Shumate brings her family back to the drama this year, another reason they stay involved is the fellowship they share with the other actors. Though she’s been in many productions in her life, those relationships aren’t the same as what they experience being in “Liberty!” She and her children have made friendships that go beyond just four weeks in June.
“The thing that is different about this is that it is so family friendly,” said Shumate. “Everyone is so welcoming. It’s such a safe atmosphere and a learning atmosphere.
“There’s nothing else that I can compare it to. We can’t wait for it to open.”
Liberty runs weekends in June, beginning Fridays and Saturdays, June 2-3 and June 9-10 in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The show will continue on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, June 15-17 and June 22-24.
General admission tickets are $16 for adults; $12 for seniors ages 60 and older; $6 for children and youth 6-17, and free to children 5 and under. Admission for veterans and first responders is $7 and $8 for the Friends of Sycamore Shoals members.
Visit www.TheLibertyDrama.com for more details or to purchase online tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the door until all seats are sold.
Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Avenue, Elizabethton. For additional information, call 423-543-5808.