Almost anyone who knows me gets to constantly hear about how much I miss home. It’s seems no matter how far you travel, how long you’ve been away or how much you like the place you’ve settled, home will always hold a huge piece of your heart.
But living in the south also has its advantages. On those days when Nova Scotia is facing a storm and we’re sitting in the 50s, it hard to not be happy just where you are, not to mention the days we hit 70s, when I absolutely love living here.
Another benefit to being in the south is the longer growing season. Here we’re all waiting for the first strawberries of the season to arrive, and in Nova Scotia we can’t even think about strawberries until mid June!
While the March strawberries aren’t local, I’ll still make the best of them until ours come in.
This strawberry shortcake is more reminiscent of the biscuits I grew up with, versus the cake variety I see more often here. Don’t expect the shortcakes to rise like a biscuit, but they should have an obvious split.
I’ve also added a bit more sugar to my strawberries, because I like a lot of syrup, but you can easily cut that back to 1/3 of a cup if you so choose. Also keep in mind that the longer the berries macerate, (the process of softening foods in a liquid) the more of their juices they will release and the volume of the fruit will decrease, so don’t do them more than a couple of hours ahead.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKES
Ingredients
2 pounds strawberries
1 cup sugar
2 tablesoons lemon juice
2 3/4 cup flour
1/3 cup sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cups butter
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup cold whipping cream
1/3 cup icing sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
Wash, hull and slice strawberries and put into a bowl.
Sprinkle with lemon juice, and then toss with sugar. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt, in a mixing bowl.
Cut in butter.
Pour in buttermilk and stir to get a shaggy dough.
Turn onto a generously floured surface and bring it all into a single mass.
Flatten dough into a rectangle and fold, width wise into thirds (like a letter going into an envelope).
Flatten and fold two more times, using enough flour to keep it from sticking to the table.
Flatten into an 8x6 rectangle and cut into 12 squares.
Sprinkle with sugar and transfer to a baking sheet.
Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden.
Set aside to cool.
Pour whipping cream into a cool bowl (in the summer put the bowl and your egg beaters in the fridge).
Whip cream until soft peaks form.
Slowly add vanilla and powdered sugar.
Continue beating until firm.
To serve split each shortcake in half with a fork, fill with berries and some juice. Add a few more berries to the top of the shortcake and add a dollop of whipped cream.