Valentine’s Day is coming and we all have different ways of celebrating. Some like to enjoy a romantic dinner out, some don’t like dealing with the crazy crowd or commercialization of love.
Either way it seems we all celebrate with food that’s fancier than we might normally have.
I did these Apple Rose Pastries for a more formal dinner and they’re so pretty to serve, plus they don’t take a ton of effort. Win/win right? The easiest way to slice the apples is with a mandolin cutter, but a sharp knife will also do the trick, just try to keep the slices thin and even.
Serve drizzled with caramel sauce and sprinkled with powdered sugar for that extra special touch.
2 sheets puff pastry thawed
2 red apples
1/3 cup sugar
1/3 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/4 cup butter softened
6 ounce caramel sauce
powdered sugar for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and cut 6 square-shape parchment papers to line muffin pan.
First, cut apples in half then thinly slice them horizontally into slices.
Place apples into a steamer over water and let steam for 2-3 minutes, just until they’re pliable (or you can place apple slices on a plate and microwave them for 1-2 minutes)
In a small mixing bowl combine 1/4 cup softened butter, 1/3 cup sugar, 1/3 cup of brown sugar and 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon. Mix it well with a spoon or hands.
Next, cut puff pastry into 3 pieces long strips
Spread each with a tablespoon of the cinnamon butter
Lay apple slices over the long edge of the strip. (Apples should overhang the edge by about 1/4 inch). Be sure to overlap the apple slices. Sprinkle cinnamon over the slices and fold the bottom half of the dough over the apple slices until the edges meet. Carefully and not too tightly, starting from one end of the dough, roll to form rose shape dessert.
Repeat step 4-5 with the rest of the dough and apple slices. You will get total of 6 apple roses.
Place each apple rose in a muffin pan over a square parchment paper. Bake for 45 minutes or until dough is browned. Let cool for five minutes
Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle powered sugar over the top. Enjoy while it’s warm with coffee or a scoop of ice cream.