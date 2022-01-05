Once in a while, someone in my family will have a craving for something considered unusual. This year, it was my daughter who came home for the holidays craving lotus root.
Lotus root is pretty common in both Indian and Asian dishes. It’s similar to a tuber, but is full of holes like Swiss cheese. While I’ve never seen it fresh locally, I do get it sliced in packages in Johnson City at The Stock Pot. My daughter was in luck because I happened to have one in the fridge. (While the package is a bit large for this recipe, leftovers freeze nicely)
We decided to make a soup, and it turned out so well I figured I’d share. If you don’t want to go to Johnson City, you can easily substitute canned bamboo shoots to add the crunch
I have to admit that I cheated and used a package of frozen cheesesteak patties that were in my freezer and got the thinnest strips of steaks. This is going to be a go-to for many soups in the future
10 cups of beef broth
1/2 teaspoon Chinese five spice
1/2 large onion, cut into strips
1/2 cup sliced carrots
8 ounce ribeye, sliced into thin strips
1 potato peeled, halved and sliced
1 cup lotus root (sliced into thirds) or 1 can bamboo shoots
1/2 package of stir fry noodles
1 teaspoon soy sauce
1 teaspoon siracha sauce or to taste
Bring broth, soy and five spice to a boil and let simmer for five minutes.
Add steak and cook until tender.
Add onions, carrots and potatoes and continue simmering until potatoes are soft, but still have texture.
Add the lotus root, and the noodles.
When the noodles are done, stir in the siracha and serve.