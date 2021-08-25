Yesterday my daughter called me and asked me if I wanted to buy a chip truck.
Chip trucks are everywhere in Halifax, Nova Scotia. As soon as it wasn’t too cold to stand around outside and eat, we’d all head to the library or the waterfront and ruin whatever diet we’d been on over the winter. We all had our favorite trucks and mine was Bud the Spud!
I’d find him parked outside of the city library, rolling out freshly cut, brown fries as fast as he could. A little cardboard boat would be placed in a brown paper bag, with a variety of condiments on the counter. Mine had to be drenched in white vinegar and topped with a bit more salt.
Over the years, the trucks have gotten a bit more diverse and now most of them also carry that oh so Canadian comfort food known as poutine.
Bud the Spud is on its second or third owner now, who just announced yesterday that he’s looking to sell and retire, and I hope someone takes my daughter up on her plea, because I can’t imagine not seeing the chip truck when I go home.
In the meantime, I think a plate of poutine is in order.
Baked Poutine3 medium russet potatoes (1.5 lbs)
3 tbs oil
1 tsp salt
2 tbs grease (bacon fat, or cooking oil)
2 Tbs flour
1.5 cups beef broth
Dash of browning sauce
1/2 cup cheese curds
Wash the potatoes.
Cut in half lengthwise and then slice into wedges.
Toss the potatoes with oil and salt, in a cooking pan. Bake for 30 minutes, toss and bake for five minutes more.
While potatoes are baking, fry flour in a pot with the grease.
Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until gravy is thickened, stirring often.
Cover fries with cheese curds.
Pour gravy over the cheese and let melt before serving.